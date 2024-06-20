Assumption Parish jail contractor arrested for smuggling drugs, having sexual relationship with inmate

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Donaldsonville food contractor for the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Thursday for allegedly smuggling synthetic marijuana to inmates, deputies said.

Nicole Renee Nicholas, 32, was booked on introducing contraband to a penal institution and malfeasance in office charges.

Assumption Parish Detention Center's warden said that Nicholas, who was employed by a private food services company that prepared meals for inmates, allegedly brought the drugs into the facility and provided them to an inmate she was believed to have been having a sexual relationship with.

Nicholas was immediately fired from the third-party company and she is being held pending a bond hearing, deputies said.

Earlier in June, a food contractor was similarly arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates at St. Mary Parish's jail.