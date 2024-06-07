92°
Latest Weather Blog
Food contractor working for the St. Martin Parish jail arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
ST. MARTINVILLE — Deputies say a contractor that prepared meals in the St. Martin Parish's jail delivered more than meals to inmates. She was booked into the parish jail herself on Friday.
Tynequa Lynkel Leopold, 26, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on charges of criminal conspiracy and introduction of contraband to a penal institution. Leopold, from Lafayette, was also booked on drug charges and has no bond set.
Trending News
The conspiracy is under investigation and may lead to additional arrests, deputies said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th annual Pedaling for Peace
-
CATS striving to improve service, but problems persist
-
Two St. Tammany Parish School employees arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
-
Kolache Kitchen closing all company-owned locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida
-
Plaquemine murder suspect arrested in Texas