Assumption Parish highway closed briefly due to deadly crash

DONALDSONVILLE - Highway 70 just south of Donaldsonville in Assumption Parish is closed due to a fatal crash.

Highway 70 at Brule Maurin Road is closed in both directions following the crash. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto 308 to Donaldsonville and westbound traffic is being diverted to LA-3089 to Donaldsonville or LA-1 southbound.

This is a developing story. It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.