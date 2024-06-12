75°
Assumption Parish highway closed briefly due to deadly crash

48 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2024 Jun 12, 2024 June 12, 2024 7:36 AM June 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - Highway 70 just south of Donaldsonville in Assumption Parish is closed due to a fatal crash. 

Highway 70 at Brule Maurin Road is closed in both directions following the crash. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto 308 to Donaldsonville and westbound traffic is being diverted to LA-3089 to Donaldsonville or LA-1 southbound. 

This is a developing story. It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved. 

