82°
Latest Weather Blog
Assumption officials say parish received 12 inches of rain on eastern side, among other damage reports
NAPOLEONVILLE — Thursday morning, crews in Assumption Parish were working to clear trees off the road in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine.
According to Assumption Police Juror President Leroy Blanchard, rain totals in the area exceeded 12 inches on the eastern side of the parish, causing flooding. Wind damage was also reported across the parish.
Most downed powerlines and trees have been cleared from roadways and crews are working to clear lines that got tangled in downed trees, Blanchard said.
Blanchard also said that shelters will remain open in the parish through Friday.
Trending News
No injuries were reported across the parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
-
More than 10 Ascension Parish homes hit by trees, some residents injured
-
Assumption Parish reports damage from Hurricane Francine
-
Tree on a house off Juban Road
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener