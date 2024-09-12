Assumption officials say parish received 12 inches of rain on eastern side, among other damage reports

NAPOLEONVILLE — Thursday morning, crews in Assumption Parish were working to clear trees off the road in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine.

According to Assumption Police Juror President Leroy Blanchard, rain totals in the area exceeded 12 inches on the eastern side of the parish, causing flooding. Wind damage was also reported across the parish.

Most downed powerlines and trees have been cleared from roadways and crews are working to clear lines that got tangled in downed trees, Blanchard said.

Blanchard also said that shelters will remain open in the parish through Friday.

No injuries were reported across the parish.