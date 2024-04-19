Assumption High senior touches hearts with custom autism acceptance prom suit

DONALDSONVILLE - Quintin Martin, a student at Assumption High School wore a custom suit to his senior prom that went viral on social media for its message, touching thousands of hearts.

"I'm speechless, that's all I can say I'm just speechless.” Said Martin’s mother, Keila James. “We didn't know it was going to go this big."

Martin helps to care for one cousin who was diagnosed with autism earlier this month. He thought of his cousin when picking out his prom suit.

"I was looking on the prom page and I saw that everybody had the same thing, and everybody has the same suit, and I was just thinking it's autism month and I've never seen an autism suit and I have two cousins with autism so I put them on there and dedicated my prom to them," he said.

April is Autism Acceptance Month. The recognition raises awareness about autism acceptance and promotes inclusion and connectedness for people with autism. Social and community support can help people with autism achieve optimal health and reach their full potential.

"They all have the same feelings, everybody's feelings get hurt the same way.” says Martin, “Treat people how you want to be treated, you are the same as me."

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention. 1 in 36 children in the United States have autism.

“It's just the kids, I do it for the kids, the next generation that's coming up after me."