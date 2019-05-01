Ascension unveils proposed master plan for land use

ASCENSION PARISH - A proposed master plan has been unveiled for land use that would set guidelines for things like zoning, housing density, signage for businesses, and walkable neighborhoods.

The parish expects 50,000 to 60,000 additional citizens by the year 2042. Officials say they want a "smart" plan to handle the growth. The planning commission votes on the master plan May 29th.

Some residents oppose the proposal to allow higher density-neighborhoods in Ascension, and want more focus on improving infrastructure like roads and drainage.

"A lot of the developers today are controlling the parishes. They want to continue to build homes. They could care less about the roads or the sewage system," resident Anthony Landry said. He was among two dozen residents who attended a meeting at the Gonzales Civic Center Tuesday about the proposed plan.

A second meeting will be held Wednesday at Lowery Elementary in Donaldsonville from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The proposed master plan will be posted HERE Wednesday where residents can also submit comments.