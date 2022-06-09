Ascension sheriff launches Donaldsonville task force to address surge in violent crime

DONALSONVILLE - Law enforcement in Ascension has assembled a task force aiming to tackle a wave of shootings and other violent crime in part of the parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday the group of deputies will be assigned to the Donaldsonville area. The department said residents will see a "robust increase" in law enforcement patrolling the area.

“We welcome this increase of additional law enforcement resources to Donaldsonville,” Mayor Leroy Sullivan said in a joint statement with the sheriff's office. “It’s imperative that we take these steps to ensure that our families here feel safe during their daily routines, and when they close their eyes at night. I am confident that Sheriff Webre and his team will be

vigilant and transparent during these efforts to keep our city safe.”

In recent months, the sheriff's office has investigated a rash of shootings in that area. This past week, the department said it was looking for three people, including a teenager, tied to a murder.

Officials said the task force officially began its patrols starting this past Monday.