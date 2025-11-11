50°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Schools: Student found with airsoft gun at Lakeside Primary
PRAIRIEVILLE - A student brought an airsoft gun to Lakeside Primary School on Tuesday, Ascension Schools said in a letter to parents.
The letter was sent at 10 a.m. on Tuesday saying that the student was found in possession of an airsoft gun, and that staff took immediate action. They confirmed there were no threats to students and staff.
"As with all matters involving school safety, we take this very seriously, and the student will face appropriate disciplinary consequences in accordance with our policies," Lakeside Primary Principal Laurent Thomas said.
Trending News
It wasn't immediately clear whether the student faces any criminal charges; WBRZ reached out to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and is awaiting a response.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'National Philanthropy Day' luncheon held at Crown Plaza
-
Military veterans, fallen deputy honored at annual Iberville Salute to Veterans
-
North Live Oak Elementary School hosts Veterans Day parade
-
Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of putting card skimmer on...
-
Walker man who allegedly had child porn depicting toddlers arrested by deputies