Ascension Schools says employees, students from 2009 to 2024 affected by PowerSchool hack

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Schools said Friday any employee or student whose data was in PowerSchool from 2009 to 2024 was affected by a recent hack.

Ascension Schools and Livingston Parish Schools announced the hack had happened Wednesday, saying PowerSchool was alerted on Dec. 28.

Officials say once they received finalized information from PowerSchool, they will ensure the impacted individuals are notified with instruction on how to access identity protection and credit monitoring services.