Ascension schools partnering with OLOL to get COVID vaccines to teachers

The Ascension Parish school system says it is partnering with Our Lady of the Lake's branch in the parish to set up convenient time slots for its employees to get vaccinated.

According to a school spokesperson, OLOL Ascension will help employees set up a vaccination time slot between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to help limit the impact on school employees' workdays. Those interested can get on the waitlist here.

The school system said the quickest way to sign up for the vaccine is still to register with any of the other vaccinations sites across the state, which can be found on the Louisiana department of Health website.

The school system said 1,800 of its employees responded to a survey about the vaccine, with more than half saying they're interested in getting the shot.

Under the state's newest vaccine guidelines, educators will be added to the priority list for receiving the COVID vaccine starting Monday.