Ascension Recycling Center holiday hours

ASCENSION PARISH - The arrival of the holiday season means adjusted hours to certain Parish operations, including the Ascension Parish Recycling Center.

The Parish announced Wednesday that the Ascension Parish Recycling Center, located at the DPW headquarters on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales is closed on Fridays, Sundays, and holidays.

This means that during the holidays, the Recycling Center will close:

-Saturday, December 25

-Monday, December 27

-Saturday, January 1, and

-Monday, January 3

All other hours remain the same.

View the information below for guidelines related to use of this free recycling service.