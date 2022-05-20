Ascension public works employee arrested on drug charges

DONALDSONVILLE - An employee with the Ascension Parish government was booked this week on federal drug charges.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kelly Jones was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The sheriff's could not release further details, citing it as a federal Drug Enforcement Administration case.

Jones, 40, works with Ascension Department of Public Works and was taken into custody by federal marshals.

Records also suggest Jones was involved in a 2020 traffic stop where his passenger was arrested for drug possession, though Jones was only ticketed for traffic violations in that case.