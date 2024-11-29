48°
Ascension Parish to host new music festival
GONZALES - Country and rock acts will come together for a new, two-day festival in October.
According to a news release, Flambeau Fest will be held on October 7-8 on the Ascension Fields of the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
The announcement was made Wednesday morning at a news conference by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.
The festival's headliners and lineup will be announced on Monday, August 7. Tickets will go on sale the same day.
Ticket prices range from $119 to $679 with multiple tier options.
