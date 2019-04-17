71°
Ascension Parish to hold household hazardous material collection day
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish will be collecting household hazardous waste next month.
The free event will be held May 18 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Accepted items include tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint.
Officials say items like explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic won't be accepted.
This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID which includes residential street address.
