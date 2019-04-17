71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish to hold household hazardous material collection day

2 hours 18 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 April 17, 2019 8:16 AM April 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish will be collecting household hazardous waste next month.

The free event will be held May 18 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Accepted items include tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint.

Officials say items like explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic won't be accepted.

This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID which includes residential street address.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days