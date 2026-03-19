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Ascension Parish special unit responds to person barricaded in Gonzales home
GONZALES — A large law enforcement presence was seen in a Gonzales neighborhood Thursday as special units responded to a person who barricaded themselves in their home, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
APSO said the person barricaded themselves in a home along Dutchtown Crossing and has warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal trespassing.
The sheriff's office said a negotiation team was on the scene, and photos show what appear to be the Crisis Response Team and several more APSO units.
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APSO said there was no imminent threat to the community.
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