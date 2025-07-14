Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish President names Infrastructure Director as Interim Chief Administrative Officer
GONZALES — Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has named the parish's Infrastructure Division Director to a new post as its Interim Chief Administrative Officer.
Ricky Compton will take on the expanded leadership role "as part of a planned internal progression."
Compton's post as Infrastructure Division Director will be temporarily filed by former CAO Ruth Phillips. In his new role, Phillips will be "continuing her invaluable work on the Parish’s critical infrastructure needs."
“As we move forward, I am confident in Ricky’s ability to lead our organization with vision, professionalism, and a continued dedication to service,” Cointment said. “He has demonstrated a deep understanding of how thoughtful planning and execution can shape a stronger, smarter future for our community.”
