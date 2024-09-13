87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish opens Lamar Dixon dumpsters to public for unbagged debris from Hurricane Francine

2 hours 1 minute 55 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2024 Sep 13, 2024 September 13, 2024 11:53 AM September 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — As Hurricane Francine's effects linger, Ascension Parish has opened multiple dumpsters to the public for vegetation debris.

Residents can drop off unbagged vegetation debris like tree limbs only from the storm into dumpsters at the Ashland Road entrance to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. 

The dumpsters are available from dawn until dusk, the parish said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days