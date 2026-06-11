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Ascension Parish Hyundai steel mill to reduce emissions after environmental groups speak up, report says
MODESTE — A Hyundai steel mill coming to Ascension Parish has agreed to reduce its greenhouse gas and smog-forming emissions after environmental groups voiced their concerns, according to a report by The Advocate.
Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel made significant changes to its air permit application, including swapping out nine natural gas industrial heaters for electric ones and adding two systems to help reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, the newspaper reported.
The changes will reportedly cut down the facility's annual greenhouse gas emissions by around 22,000 tons and yearly smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions by 500 tons.
According to The Advocate, the revisions came after months of pressure from a coalition of environmental groups.
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