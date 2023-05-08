Ascension Parish high school honors retirement of long-time band director

ST. AMANT - Band members, alumni, and families alike packed the LSU Union Theatre Saturday afternoon to say farewell to the St. Amant High School Band's long-time director.

Director Craig Millet conducted his final pieces before his retirement Saturday afternoon. Millet said his proudest achievement was the collection of relationships he made with students over the 33 years of music education, including with some WBRZ employees.

Under his direction the band has celebrated a myriad of awards, worldwide performances, and even got to premiere a brand new piece for future bands to perform.

To celebrate his retirement, the St. Amant Band, several alumni, and other local supporters pooled funds to commission a piece from world-renowned composer Aaron Perinne. Perinne found inspiration for the piece, titled "Awakening," by considering retirement and opening a new chapter in one's life.

"We will certainly miss his smiling face, his humor, his talent, and his leadership on campus, but we wish him all the best in his retirement!" St. Amant High School posted on its Facebook page.