Ascension Parish declares State of Emergency ahead of frigid weather

4 hours 48 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, December 20 2022 Dec 20, 2022 December 20, 2022 3:06 PM December 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

GONZALES - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of problems related to sub-freezing conditions later this week.

Cointment expressed concern that any moisture that mixes with the frigid air could lead to widespread trouble.

“I take this action to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our employees and citizens,” he said. “Please monitor the DOTD, State Police, and Ascension Sheriff’s websites and Facebook pages for road and bridge closures.”

The WBRZ Storm Team is calling for a Christmas weekend that will be among the coldest in modern history. It is not, however, expected to break records established in the 1980s.

Ascension Parish utility officials are reminding customers to cover exposed pipes and to help conserve water by not running faucets beyond a slow drip during freezing times. People also are encouraged to check on their neighbors,
particularly the elderly and those living by themselves.

