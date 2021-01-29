Ascension Parish cuts ribbon on new fire station in Modeste

MODESTE - Officials cut the ribbon on a new fire station in Modeste on Friday.

Councilman Alvin Thomas thanked Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and his administration and the local fire board members for coming together to make this new fire station.

“This new fire station helps protect the most remote, rural parts of the Parish, and guarantees everyone the same level of fire protection,” said President Cointment.

The entire $415,000 station was funded by Fire District #2. The station is equipped with two bays for fire trucks and a conference room, kitchen, and restroom. Additionally, the station can also be a voting precinct.

Donaldsonville Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux expressed that the station’s location along Highway 405 will help with quicker response times and more volunteers.



