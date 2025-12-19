65°
Ascension Parish council waives reconstruction permit fees

9 years 1 month 1 day ago Thursday, November 17 2016 Nov 17, 2016 November 17, 2016 11:00 PM November 17, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

GONZALES – The Ascension Parish Council will consider waiving all permit fees for repairs and reconstruction of flood affected homes, President Kenny Matassa said Thursday.

Matassa’s office said the passage of the resolution would extend the permit fee waiver issued by executive order after August’s historic flooding for another 180 days.

“The people of Ascension parish are ready to get back home,” Matassa said. “We streamlined the process and waived the fees to help make that happen.”

Property owners who already paid for permits can apply for refunds from the Building Department in the Governmental Complex at 615 Worthey Street in Gonzales. Residents must bring the permit and any receipts when they apply for a refund.

For more information, call the Ascension Parish Building Department at 225-450-1002

