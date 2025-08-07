Ascension Parish Council votes to remove Vice Chair Glenn Price from Hospital Board following arrest

DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish Council voted to remove Vice Chair Glenn Price from the West Ascension Parish Hospital Board on Thursday night.

Price, a previous Donaldson mayoral candidate, faced an obstruction of justice charge in late July. Price was previously arrested when deputies said he stole copper wire from utility poles to re-sell.

Price called the obstruction of justice charges "bogus", calling it an effort to "get rid of him." The motion to remove him noted that he's been arrested several times for felony charges in Ascension Parish within the last year" and that the arrests "do not portray the image of trust and well-being to the citizens of the District."

The council voted 8-3 in favor. One council member asked to push the item back to November following Price's October court hearing, but that motion was rejected.