75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish Council votes to remove Vice Chair Glenn Price from Hospital Board following arrest

3 hours 5 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, August 07 2025 Aug 7, 2025 August 07, 2025 7:11 PM August 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish Council voted to remove Vice Chair Glenn Price from the West Ascension Parish Hospital Board on Thursday night. 

Price, a previous Donaldson mayoral candidate, faced an obstruction of justice charge in late July. Price was previously arrested when deputies said he stole copper wire from utility poles to re-sell.

Price called the obstruction of justice charges "bogus", calling it an effort to "get rid of him." The motion to remove him noted that he's been arrested several times for felony charges in Ascension Parish within the last year" and that the arrests "do not portray the image of trust and well-being to the citizens of the District."

Trending News

The council voted 8-3 in favor. One council member asked to push the item back to November following Price's October court hearing, but that motion was rejected.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days