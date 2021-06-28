Ascension Parish Council votes to remove parish president from overseeing drainage projects

ASCENSION PARISH, La. - The Ascension Parish Council met Monday evening to discuss a plan to address the drainage system and whether a proposed year-long moratorium on development is a good idea.

Comments from residents in the are suggested that the majority oppose the motion to remove Parish President Clint Cointment from leading the parish's drainage efforts. Despite the apparent opposition, the majority voted in favor to remove him.

A substitute motion was introduced to table the vote and allow the council and parish administration to work through areas of disagreement, but it failed when voted on.