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Gonzales Police searching for armed suspect accused of shooting man in leg
GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a shooting that happened earlier this month.
According to GPD, 50-year-old Roy Hayward is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on April 5, in which one person was shot in the leg. Police said that Hayward then ran from the scene.
Hawyward is a convicted felon out on parole and has a violent criminal history.
"He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Hayward, do NOT approach. Call law enforcement immediately," police said.
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