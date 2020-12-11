Latest Weather Blog
Ascension offering free COVID-19 testing in December, January
GONZALES - Officials in Ascension Parish have once again partnered with Ochsner Health System to offer free drive-thru coronavirus testing at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for those who get tested, and health insurance is not required. Participants are asked to bring a form of identification and an insurance card, if applicable.
Testing will take place over the following two-day intervals: Dec. 16-17, Jan. 6-7, and Jan. 20-21. Testing will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The drive-thru will be located under Pavillions 7 and 8, next to Exhibition Hall (formerly the 4-H building).
Anyone 2 years and older is eligible for the free testing, and permission from a physician is not required. Schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
