46°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension deputies say 14-year-old reported missing was found alive
ST. AMANT - A 14-year-old reported missing overnight was found alive Thursday afternoon.
Ascension Parish authorities previously said they believed the teenager to be in danger after he ran away from his home overnight.
The sheriff's office said the teen left his home in St. Amant around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The department said he left behind a note suggesting he could harm himself.
The teen was found alive around 4 p.m. Thursday
Trending News
This story was updated to remove the name and image of the teenager.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman shot to death Wednesday afternoon
-
Body found in Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge
-
Worship of folk saint linked to fatal hotel shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Krewe of Spanish Town President says festivities will remain unaffected regardless of...
-
Healthy food initiative continues to close grocery gap in Baton Rouge