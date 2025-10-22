Latest Weather Blog
Ascension deputies: Man arrested after officials seize fentanyl, cocaine in Geismar drug bust
GEISMAR - A man was arrested after a drug bust Tuesday that yielded fentanyl and cocaine, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they conducted surveillance at a residence in Geismar related to illegal activities, leading to them initiating a traffic stop after David Bradley, 46, was seen leaving. Bradley admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and a search revealed a large amount of heroin and money in his possession, APSO said.
A search of the vehicle also lead to cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and a handgun being found. A child was also present with Bradley; they were safely released to a family member.
Bradley was booked for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, among other charges.
