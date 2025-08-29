75°
Ascension deputies: 18-year-old dead with gunshot wounds in Darrow

1 hour 48 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, August 29 2025 Aug 29, 2025 August 29, 2025 8:43 PM August 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DARROW - An 18-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds at a residence on Brown Extension Road, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday night.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and details are limited.

