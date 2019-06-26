Ascension daycare to close permanently after multiple 'escapes'

PRAIRIEVILLE - A daycare that lost its license amid reports of unattended children leaving the facility has been denied an appeal to have it restored.

Sources tell WBRZ the Color Wheel Learning Center off Highway 44 will officially close in about a week's time. Parents using the daycare will have to find another service by then.

The facility first lost its license after a group of toddlers were able to leave the center's yard and wander into the parking lot. A driver passing by spotted the children, stopped and brought them back inside.

Back in April, the state said there have been multiple instances of toddlers "escaping the facility." The Department of Education cited the location for a similar incident in October in which a coworker found a child in the parking lot.

Color Wheel Learning Center has three locations, including a second Ascension location and a third in Baton Rouge.