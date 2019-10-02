Ascension: Centenarian named honorary sheriff

ASCENSION - One of Ascension's centenarians has been given the title of Honorary Sheriff for the month of October.

Mrs. Lee Ella Lambert Frederic turns 101 years of age in November, and she was thrilled to accept the distinguished title from Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Sheriff Webre says, “I take great pride in recognizing one of our most valuable residents. To live to be 100 years old is truly a blessing and I wanted the opportunity to name her Honorary Sheriff.”

Frederic is an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and has been working with the Catholic Daughters for more than 30 years. She and her husband, Daniel, are parents to four children.

Sheriff Weber has awarded the honorary title to a total of four individuals this year.