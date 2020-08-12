Ascension authorities on the hunt for man accused of strangling pregnant woman

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office issued an alert for the public regarding a suspect named Nathan Batiste who was wanted for strangling a pregnant woman and attempting to kill her unborn child.

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office issued an alert for the public regarding a wanted suspect, Wednesday.

Authorities say they are actively seeking the whereabouts of 32-year-old Nathan Batiste who is wanted for strangling a pregnant woman, attempted first-degree feticide, and aggravated burglary.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan Batiste is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

This information can also be given to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.