Ascension authorities ask public to assist in search of man wanted for theft

Cody Terry

ASCENSION - Authorities in Ascension Parish are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges related to theft.

According to a Thursday (March 11) release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Cody Terry is accused of felony theft, simple criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

Any citizen with information on Terry's whereabouts should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to its anonymous tip line.

A third option comes in the form of a call to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stopper at 225-344-STOP (7867). Please note that to be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.