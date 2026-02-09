State Rep. Dixon McMakin says he is no longer running for Congress

BATON ROUGE — Less than two weeks after announcing his intentions to run for the seat representing Louisiana's 5th District, State Rep. Dixon McMakin says he is no longer running for Congress.

McMakin said Monday that the decision "comes down to the following facts: the people of our district elected me to serve in the Louisiana House of Representatives, and I am fully committed to continuing that mission. There is still too much unfinished business at the state level and too many important victories still to be won for Baton Rouge and our capital region."

McMakin said that he will refocus his efforts locally to support infrastructure repairs, advance flood control projects along the Amite and Comite rivers and implement tougher measures to combat crime.

"I look forward to partnering with the next Republican Congressional Representative from Louisiana's 5th District as we work together to tackle the serious challenges facing our state and our nation," McMakin said. "From Baton Rouge to Washington, there is no shortage of pressing issues and Louisiana needs leaders who are 100% dedicated to securing real wins for our people and our future."

McMakin did not endorse any of the other candidates running for the seat currently held by Julia Letlow.

The qualifying period for the Nov. 3 election starts on Wednesday.