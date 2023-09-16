As Livingston sheriff seeks another term, challenger says it's time for change in the parish

LIVINGSTON - After winning his current term in an uncontested run, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard has some competition this time around.

The incumbent sheriff, who's held the spot since 2011 after rising through the department's ranks, is looking to win another term this fall. And though he's faced little opposition in the last two races, his sole challenger this time around -- military veteran and businessman Brett McMasters -- is looking to use recent controversies as a launchpad in his campaign to unseat Ard.

"When that trust is broken and violated, you -- as a leader -- have to take ownership of that happening. You may not commit a crime as the leader, but it happened under your command. So you have to own that mistake and you have to find ways to fix it," McMasters told WBRZ.

However, Ard says he's confident that if residents look closer at the overall growth of the parish, they'll see the positive influence his leadership has had.

"I've dedicated my entire adult life to this office. I care about this office. I have proven leadership in this office," Ard said. "People move here for several reasons, but there's top two reasons people move to Livingston Parish: education and safety."

The elections is scheduled for Oct. 14. Early voting starts in two weeks.

You can hear from both candidates here.