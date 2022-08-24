As I-10 widening project inches closer, more questions voiced at the Capitol

BATON ROUGE- Traffic can be unpredictable, but in Baton Rouge, traffic jams are almost a certainty.

Chokepoints can slow drivers down on the interstate for hours, and that's why DOTD needs to widen I-10. An informational meeting was held at the Capitol on Wednesday about the project.

Despite few solid answers, everyone agreed the work needs to be done. The main concern is how many lanes will be shut down, making traffic worse before it can get better.

The most worrying part is when a stretch of the Interstate near the Mississippi River Bridge will shrink down the one lane in each direction.

Some are concerned with emergency response times if first responders need to get to an accident. It's something the DOTD has thought about, but doesn't have a solution for yet.

"There going to maybe utilize motorcycles instead of vehicular to get access to the structures because it's going to be a tight corridor. They are working it out, but it's not completely vetted yet," DOTD representatives said.

The DOTD hopes to ease the traffic in the meantime by encouraging drivers to use different routes and businesses to be flexible with scheduling.

But some say that is not enough and want a plan in place before work begins.

"We ask you to stop this and look at the alternatives before the economic and quality of life debacle that's getting ready to happen in this community," a public speaker told the legislature.

She also worries about how safely people can get out of the city in an emergency, leading to this desperate plea.

"Please tell us what we are supposed to do for our safety. It is our constitutional rights as tax payers to have safe ingress and egress on our interstate and this is taking that away."

The project is supposed to start and 2023 and end in 2027.