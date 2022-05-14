86°
Arsonist arrested after allegedly setting fire to vehicle, home in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday for allegedly setting fire to a vehicle and a house last month, causing $50,000 in damages.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Jacob Williams, 24, was taken into custody Friday for a fire set on April 4 at a residence on Woodhill Drive.
Fire officials believe Williams set fire to a vehicle at the home, and the flames spread to scorch the home. The blaze caused $50,000 worth of damages.
Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of aggravated arson. His bond is set at $70,000.
