82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson suspected in house fire on Calumet Street

1 hour 43 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 July 07, 2019 9:29 PM July 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a house fire on Calumet Street was set intentionally.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night at 3036 Calumet Street. Once fire crews arrived on the scene they said 65% of the structure was in flames. They were able to get the fire under control preventing it from being a total loss. The flames did travel to the duplex next door causing minor damages.

No one was in the home during the blaze. The damages are estimated to be $ 35,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days