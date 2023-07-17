74°
Arson ruled to be cause of apartment fire overnight Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Investigators found the cause of an apartment fire on Longfellow Drive to be arson.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived at the apartment building shortly before midnight Sunday. The fire was coming from one of the empty units and was under control just minutes later. No damage was caused to any nearby buildings.
Investigators found the fire to be intentionally set. No arrests were made.
