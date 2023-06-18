80°
Arson ruled cause of fire at vacant home off College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators say a vacant home off College Drive was intentionally set on fire Saturday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to a home on Aldrich Drive just after 2:45 p.m.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back bedroom window. Despite crews extinguishing the fire, the home was considered a total loss.
Firefighters determined that the house was vacant, and that occupants on scene were not authorized to be there. A fire investigator determined the fire was intentionally set.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact fire investigators at (225) 389-2050 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
