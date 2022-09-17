90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arson ruled as cause of vacant house fire; crews tackled flames after spotting smoke from down the street

Saturday, September 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials have ruled arson as the cause of a vacant house fire early Saturday morning in a neighborhood off Highland Road.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters were checking their equipment outside their station around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when they noticed smoke coming from down the street.

Crews then found a vacant house on Kentucky Street with fire coming from its roof. The flames were extinguished before they spread to neighboring buildings, but the home was a total loss.

Fire officials later determined the blaze was intentionally set. Anyone with information about the fire should contact investigators at (225) 389-2050.

