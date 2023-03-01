84°
Arson off Plank Road leaves vacant home total loss
BATON ROUGE - A home off Plank Road was completely destroyed by arson early Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home at 2604 Duke Street was intentionally set. While firefighters were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby homes, the house itself was ruled a total loss.
Anyone with information about the arson is encouraged to call (225) 389-2050.
