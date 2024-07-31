Teen who removed ankle monitor while on furlough from detention center taken back into custody

BATON ROUGE - A teen was taken into custody by state police on Wednesday after he allegedly removed his ankle monitor while on furlough from a juvenile detention center.

Court documents showed Elmo Duncan Jr., 18, was on a three-day furlough before he was scheduled to be moved to the Swanson Center for Youth in Columbia.

According to the warrant, Duncan's father, Elmo Duncan Sr., contacted authorities after his son was nowhere to be found on Monday morning. Duncan Sr. last saw his son late Sunday night.

Duncan's ankle monitor was reportedly found near his home.

Duncan was wanted for tampering with electronic monitoring equipment and simple escape, but it was not immediately clear for what charges he was initially wearing the monitor.

The Office of Juvenile Justice issued the following statement about the incident:

The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) can confirm that there were no escapes from a secured facility. However, a youth failed to return on time after a court-approved absence. The OJJ would like to thank the Louisiana State Police (LSP) for assisting in the youth's speedy but safe return to custody.