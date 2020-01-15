Arrest made in weekend attempted murder shooting

LAFOURCHE- After an almost fatal shooting over the weekend, a Bayou Blue man has been charged with multiple charges including attempted murder.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jared Walker, 37, after an incident that took place Sunday morning on Lacroix Drive.

Deputies responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound near his abdomen lying in the street. Walker emerged from a nearby residence and told deputies he shot the victim.

The victim was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans where authorities said he is in stable condition.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Walker and the victim had a physical altercation the previous day. On the day of the shooting the two had a verbal altercation at Walker’s residence. At some point, Walker got a shotgun and allegedly fired one round striking the victim.

Walker was found to have an outstanding warrant for a parole violation and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. On Wednesday, detectives obtained warrants for Walker’s arrest and he was additionally booked with attempted second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His bond on those charges is set at $300,000, but because of his parole violation he will be held without bond.

Information from Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.