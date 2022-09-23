92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Armed burglars dumped stolen vehicle, stole two others from Denham Springs subdivision

Friday, September 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Law enforcement is searching for at least two suspects connected to "numerous" vehicle burglaries from early Thursday morning who fled by abandoning one stolen vehicle in favor of two others. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help via Facebook in identifying them, saying the burglaries took place on Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive. At least two suspects were seen on security cameras, and at least one of them was armed. 

The suspects reportedly arrived in a white Ford Edge, a vehicle reported stolen through East Baton Rouge. 

The Ford Edge was left behind, and the suspects fled after stealing a Toyota Avalon and a Hyundai Coupe. 

Deputies with the sheriff's office and officers with the Denham Springs Police Department are working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

