Arkansas Athletics Director named Chair of College Football Playoff Selection Committee

IRVING, Texas – The College Football Playoff Management Committee announced Thursday that University of Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek has been appointed chair of the CFP Selection Committee for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Yurachek replaces Baylor Athletics Director Mack Rhoades, who stepped down from the committee for personal reasons.

“We are deeply appreciative of Mack Rhoades’ leadership and service as Chair of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee this season,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP. “Mack has informed us of his decision to step down for personal reasons, and our thoughts are with him and his family during this time. We are pleased to announce that Hunter Yurachek will assume the role of Selection Committee Chair, effective immediately. Hunter’s experience, integrity, and commitment to the game make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the committee as it continues its important work throughout the remainder of the season.”

Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan was also appointed to the committee, filling Rhoades’ vacancy. Harlan previously served a one-year term during the 2023 season.

The CFP Selection Committee ranks the nation’s top 25 teams and determines which 12 programs advance to the playoff. The group meets weekly beginning in early November to release updated rankings leading up to the final playoff selections.