Argument led to triple shooting on Highland Road Tuesday night

Wednesday, October 18 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured after an argument led to a shooting on Highland Road Tuesday night. 

The shooting reportedly happened in the 2400 block of Highland Road between Taft and East Johnson Streets shortly before 8 p.m.. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an argument led to the shooting. 

Three people—two men and one woman—were injured, but their injuries were non-life-threatening. 

The BRPD did not release information on possible suspects. 

