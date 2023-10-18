Argument led to triple shooting on Highland Road Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured after an argument led to a shooting on Highland Road Tuesday night.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 2400 block of Highland Road between Taft and East Johnson Streets shortly before 8 p.m.. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an argument led to the shooting.

Three people—two men and one woman—were injured, but their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The BRPD did not release information on possible suspects.