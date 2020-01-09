Argument escalates into shooting, ends with one woman injured and the other arrested

Jerreka Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a Baton Rouge woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Gayosa Street, which is between North 22nd Street and North 18th Street.

The shooting took place on Dec. 30, when 24-year-old Jerreka Jackson allegedly showed up at the Gayosa Street home and began to argue with a woman who lived there.

The Advocate reports that as verbal jabs escalated into physical punches, other people saw what was happening and tried to step in to stop the fight.

Bystanders were eventually able to separate the women, but reports say Jackson didn't leave it at that.

She allegedly walked to her car, retrieved a handgun, and shot at the other woman.

Arrest documents say as the woman shouted that she'd been shot and ran for cover, Jackson fired again and then fled in her car.

Authorities caught up with Jackson and arrested her for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

She was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.



