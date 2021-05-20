71°
Are those flamingos? Unusual pink birds go for a swim in flooded yard

Some residents in Ascension were treated to an unusual sight as high water made its way onto their property: a small flock of bright pink birds wading around in their front yard.

Though they look an awful lot like flamingos from afar, they're actually Roseate Spoonbills. While common in parts of Texas and Florida, they're uncommon in this part of Louisiana, according to the Audubon Nature Institute. 

They're usually found in coastal marshes, lagoons, and other shallow bodies of water. On Thursday, however, all some people had to do to see them was look out their front door. 

You can read more about the Roseate Spoonbill here

