APSO: Fight at Waffle House escalates into drive-by shooting that killed 2, second arrest made

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies arrested a second person for murder after an interstate shooting that killed two followed a fight at Waffle House early Sunday.

Kavis Octave Jr., 17, of Gonzales was booked for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated damage to property.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a group of people went to the Waffle House in Gonzales after attending a graduation ceremony at the town's Civic Center on Saturday night.

Deputies said there was a disagreement, and afterward, occupants from a vehicle started shooting at the other on Interstate 10 and the other vehicle returned fire. Three people were shot.

Initially, Dantrell Gibbs, 20, of Donaldsonville died from his injuries. Deputies said another critical victim, Jermaine "Trey" James, 18, died from his injuries Tuesday night.

Octave Jr. is the second person arrested following Jakiryn Johnson, 19, being booked for the same charges as Octave.